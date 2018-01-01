Jennifer Fitzgerald

Insurance
Do Robo-Advisors Have a Place in Insurance?
To solve a problem, these founders turned to a 30-year-old answer.
Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?
Workers and entrepreneurs are looking for answers about the health care law's uncertain future.
3 Things to Know About Buying Health Insurance
Keep these three considerations in mind when you begin shopping around for health insurance plans.
Long-Term Success Starts With Managing Your Startup's Runway
When you launch with only so much money to work with, smart moves at just the right time are essential.
Insights on Venture Capital Curveballs From a Startup Founder
When you start a business, you have to be ready for anything, and we mean anything.
Are Millennials too Reliant on Technology to Fund Their Future?
Having the right technological tools is one thing, knowing how to use them is something else altogether.
5 Tips for Selecting the Best Health Insurance Plan
It's that time of year again for annual enrollment. As an employer, have you made a good decision?
Tech Startups Are Prodding the Dinosaur That Is the Insurance Industry
With a huge unmet need for insurance in the U.S., it's prime time for tech entrepreneurs to modernize the aging system.
Weighing a Rollout of Benefits for Employees? 4 Tips for Startups to Consider
Health insurance may not end up being as costly as you anticipate. Only 28 percent of small companies (with fewer than 10 workers) offer it.