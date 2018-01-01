Jennifer Fitzgerald

Jennifer Fitzgerald is the CEO and co-founder of PolicyGenius, a startup that provides online education and shopping for consumer insurance. Previously, she was a consultant at McKinsey & Co., advising Fortune 100 financial services companies.

Do Robo-Advisors Have a Place in Insurance?
Insurance

Do Robo-Advisors Have a Place in Insurance?

To solve a problem, these founders turned to a 30-year-old answer.
8 min read
Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?
Health Insurance

Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?

Workers and entrepreneurs are looking for answers about the health care law's uncertain future.
8 min read
3 Things to Know About Buying Health Insurance
Health Insurance

3 Things to Know About Buying Health Insurance

Keep these three considerations in mind when you begin shopping around for health insurance plans.
9 min read
Long-Term Success Starts With Managing Your Startup's Runway
Startups

Long-Term Success Starts With Managing Your Startup's Runway

When you launch with only so much money to work with, smart moves at just the right time are essential.
8 min read
Insights on Venture Capital Curveballs From a Startup Founder
Startups

Insights on Venture Capital Curveballs From a Startup Founder

When you start a business, you have to be ready for anything, and we mean anything.
12 min read
Are Millennials too Reliant on Technology to Fund Their Future?
Millennials

Are Millennials too Reliant on Technology to Fund Their Future?

Having the right technological tools is one thing, knowing how to use them is something else altogether.
6 min read
5 Tips for Selecting the Best Health Insurance Plan
Health Insurance

5 Tips for Selecting the Best Health Insurance Plan

It's that time of year again for annual enrollment. As an employer, have you made a good decision?
5 min read
Tech Startups Are Prodding the Dinosaur That Is the Insurance Industry
Insurance

Tech Startups Are Prodding the Dinosaur That Is the Insurance Industry

With a huge unmet need for insurance in the U.S., it's prime time for tech entrepreneurs to modernize the aging system.
7 min read
Weighing a Rollout of Benefits for Employees? 4 Tips for Startups to Consider
Health Insurance

Weighing a Rollout of Benefits for Employees? 4 Tips for Startups to Consider

Health insurance may not end up being as costly as you anticipate. Only 28 percent of small companies (with fewer than 10 workers) offer it.
4 min read
