Jennifer L. Gibbs and Terri R. Kurtzberg

Guest Writer

Associate Processor of Management and Global Business | Professor of Communication

Terri R. Kurtzberg, PhD, is an associate professor of management and global business at Rutgers Business School and Jennifer L. Gibbs, PhD, is professor of communication at the University of California. They've co-authored the new book Distracted: Staying Connected Without Losing Focus.