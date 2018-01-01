Jennifer Shaheen

Jennifer Shaheen, the e-marketing and Technology Therapist, has more than 10 years experience working with small- to mid-sized businesses on their e-marketing and web development needs. You can learn more about her by visiting her web site, TechnologyTherapy.com

More From Jennifer Shaheen

What's in Store for Websites in 2011
Technology

What's in Store for Websites in 2011

From mobility to scalabilty, here's a look at the top trends in ecommerce for the coming year.
3 min read
How to Choose the Right Web Server
Technology

How to Choose the Right Web Server

Your website is only as good as the speed and support behind it. Use these tips to find a host that will best fit your needs.
3 min read
Moving On: Managing Your Website Migration
Technology

Moving On: Managing Your Website Migration

A successful transition can be as easy as asking the right questions.
4 min read
Are You Giving Your Web Customers What They Need?
Technology

Are You Giving Your Web Customers What They Need?

If you're loyal to them, they'll return the favor.
4 min read
Death of the 5-Page Website
Technology

Death of the 5-Page Website

An effective website should work and grow with your business.
4 min read
The Online Store for the New Decade
Marketing

The Online Store for the New Decade

Before you can make sales, you'll need to make connections.
4 min read
Do-It-Yourself Social Media
Marketing

Do-It-Yourself Social Media

Not getting what you need from the mainstream sites? Build your own.
4 min read
Which Features Should Your Website Have?
Technology

Which Features Should Your Website Have?

If you're taking things up a notch, consider these factors.
6 min read
Launch Your Site on Schedule
Marketing

Launch Your Site on Schedule

If you want a website that's both on time and on point, you'll have to plan accordingly.
4 min read
Give Your Website a Personal Touch
Marketing

Give Your Website a Personal Touch

Use these 3 tips to connect with your online customers.
3 min read
5 Questions to Ask Your Web Developer
Growth Strategies

5 Questions to Ask Your Web Developer

If you want your site to work--and keep working--consider these factors before you build it.
5 min read
Should You Buy a Prepackaged Website?
Technology

Should You Buy a Prepackaged Website?

It's a great way to get started quickly, but you need to understand what you're buying.
5 min read
Be Selective With Your Social Networks
Marketing

Be Selective With Your Social Networks

Make sure they're right for your business--and you have time to maintain them.
3 min read
Build a Website in Blog's Clothing
Technology

Build a Website in Blog's Clothing

Blog platforms are a cheap and easy way to build your brand online.
3 min read
Learn the Basics of Social Media
Marketing

Learn the Basics of Social Media

Reach out to a whole new customer base by knowing the ins and outs of online communities.
3 min read
