Jennifer Shaheen, the e-marketing and Technology Therapist, has more than 10 years experience working with small- to mid-sized businesses on their e-marketing and web development needs. You can learn more about her by visiting her web site, TechnologyTherapy.com
Technology
What's in Store for Websites in 2011
From mobility to scalabilty, here's a look at the top trends in ecommerce for the coming year.
Technology
How to Choose the Right Web Server
Your website is only as good as the speed and support behind it. Use these tips to find a host that will best fit your needs.
Technology
Moving On: Managing Your Website Migration
A successful transition can be as easy as asking the right questions.
Technology
Are You Giving Your Web Customers What They Need?
If you're loyal to them, they'll return the favor.
Technology
Death of the 5-Page Website
An effective website should work and grow with your business.
Marketing
The Online Store for the New Decade
Before you can make sales, you'll need to make connections.
Marketing
Do-It-Yourself Social Media
Not getting what you need from the mainstream sites? Build your own.
Technology
Which Features Should Your Website Have?
If you're taking things up a notch, consider these factors.
Marketing
Launch Your Site on Schedule
If you want a website that's both on time and on point, you'll have to plan accordingly.
Marketing
Give Your Website a Personal Touch
Use these 3 tips to connect with your online customers.
Growth Strategies
5 Questions to Ask Your Web Developer
If you want your site to work--and keep working--consider these factors before you build it.
Technology
Should You Buy a Prepackaged Website?
It's a great way to get started quickly, but you need to understand what you're buying.
Marketing
Be Selective With Your Social Networks
Make sure they're right for your business--and you have time to maintain them.
Technology
Build a Website in Blog's Clothing
Blog platforms are a cheap and easy way to build your brand online.
Marketing
Learn the Basics of Social Media
Reach out to a whole new customer base by knowing the ins and outs of online communities.