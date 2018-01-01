Jeremiah Gardner

Jeremiah Gardner is an author, speaker, lean brand practitioner, and bulldog lover. He helps startups, entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 organizations reframe the way they think about brand innovation, culture, and leadership. He is the author of The Lean Brand, the first book to apply lean principles to branding.

The 3 Best Measures of True Branding Success Are Tough to Quantify
Branding

Validating your branding efforts with emotional-value metrics is unavoidably a blend of intuition and analytics because brand loyalty is anything but rational.
