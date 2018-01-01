Jessica Brondo Davidoff

Leadership
15 Resolutions to Become a Better CEO in 2015
An entrepreneur sets forth her pledges to turn into a more people-involved chief, engaging and inspiring employees to new heights.
Leadership
The World Needs Some 'Simone Cowells'
Here's a wish for a blunt-talking female leader who will talk truth to power.
Venture Capital
Mistakes Women Entrepreneurs Make Pitching to Venture Capitalists
Female founders seeking funding for their firm should review these four tips. Otherwise they could lose out in the competition for financing.