Jessica Brondo Davidoff

Jessica Brondo Davidoff

Guest Writer
Jessica Brondo Davidoff is the founder and CEO of New York City-based Admittedly, an education technology startup that provides free online tools to help students find their ideal colleges, perfect their applications and understand their chances in the process. In 2005, she founded the Edge in College Prep, a test prep and admissions counseling company.

More From Jessica Brondo Davidoff

15 Resolutions to Become a Better CEO in 2015
Leadership

15 Resolutions to Become a Better CEO in 2015

An entrepreneur sets forth her pledges to turn into a more people-involved chief, engaging and inspiring employees to new heights.
5 min read
The World Needs Some 'Simone Cowells'
Leadership

The World Needs Some 'Simone Cowells'

Here's a wish for a blunt-talking female leader who will talk truth to power.
4 min read
Mistakes Women Entrepreneurs Make Pitching to Venture Capitalists
Venture Capital

Mistakes Women Entrepreneurs Make Pitching to Venture Capitalists

Female founders seeking funding for their firm should review these four tips. Otherwise they could lose out in the competition for financing.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.