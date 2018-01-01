Jesse Eisinger

More From Jesse Eisinger

The Private Equity Meltdown Myth

The Private Equity Meltdown Myth

Why buyout kings like Leon Black aren't going out of business.
11 min read
First, Fire the Regulators

First, Fire the Regulators

The Obama administration needs to blow up the regulatory system and start from scratch. For the first time in decades, this may actually happen.
10 min read
The Hedge Fund Collapse

The Hedge Fund Collapse

In the next few months, thousands of hedge funds will go out of business. What the world will look like for the survivors.
11 min read
Deny Another Day

Deny Another Day

As investment banking collapsed, the dealmakers kept scrambling to make deals.
5 min read
Reining in the Speculators

Reining in the Speculators

Rapid-fire traders are being wrongly blamed for the downturn. That doesn't mean the status quo should hold. The case for a trading tax.
8 min read
Reining in the Speculators

Reining in the Speculators

Rapid-fire traders are being wrongly blamed for the downturn. That doesn't mean the status quo should hold. The case for a trading tax.
11 min read
London Banks, Falling Down

London Banks, Falling Down

Britain's financial system was until recently hailed as a model for the U.S. Not anymore.
8 min read
Bank Job

Bank Job

Financial firms from Citigroup to Lehman are raising money at a breakneck pace, convincing investors that the worst is over. They couldn't be more wrong.
7 min read
The Marriage From Hell

The Marriage From Hell

Why Eddie Lampert's failing Sears-Kmart experiment could mean trouble for dealmakers everywhere.
15+ min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.