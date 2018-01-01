Jesse Eisinger

The Private Equity Meltdown Myth
Why buyout kings like Leon Black aren't going out of business.
First, Fire the Regulators
The Obama administration needs to blow up the regulatory system and start from scratch. For the first time in decades, this may actually happen.
The Hedge Fund Collapse
In the next few months, thousands of hedge funds will go out of business. What the world will look like for the survivors.
Deny Another Day
As investment banking collapsed, the dealmakers kept scrambling to make deals.
Reining in the Speculators
Rapid-fire traders are being wrongly blamed for the downturn. That doesn't mean the status quo should hold. The case for a trading tax.
Reining in the Speculators
Rapid-fire traders are being wrongly blamed for the downturn. That doesn't mean the status quo should hold. The case for a trading tax.
London Banks, Falling Down
Britain's financial system was until recently hailed as a model for the U.S. Not anymore.
Bank Job
Financial firms from Citigroup to Lehman are raising money at a breakneck pace, convincing investors that the worst is over. They couldn't be more wrong.
The Marriage From Hell
Why Eddie Lampert's failing Sears-Kmart experiment could mean trouble for dealmakers everywhere.