Jesse Sostrin

Jesse Sostrin

Guest Writer
Author of 'The Manager's Dilemma'

Jesse Sostrin is the author of The Manager’s Dilemma and Beyond the Job Description. He writes and speaks at the intersection of individual and organizational success.

More From Jesse Sostrin

The Competitive Advantage of Fun. Yes, That's Right: 'Advantage'
Fun

The Competitive Advantage of Fun. Yes, That's Right: 'Advantage'

According to research, 'I consider this a great place to work' actually correlates with the phrase 'This is a fun place to work.'
5 min read
Something Bothering You? Don't Just Let It Go.
Intuition

Something Bothering You? Don't Just Let It Go.

Use these three strategies to follow up on business contradictions that make you uncomfortable.
4 min read
The Hidden Side of Work: 3 Myths That Block Your Navigation
Work Ethic

The Hidden Side of Work: 3 Myths That Block Your Navigation

Keep doing your job if you want to tread water, but find your job-within-the-job if you want to really succeed.
5 min read
How to Find That Essential 'Pocket of Influence'
Success Strategies

How to Find That Essential 'Pocket of Influence'

What's the optimal moment to make your move? This quick-start guide helps you nail it.
5 min read
How Not to Be Too Busy for Your Own Good
Decision Making

How Not to Be Too Busy for Your Own Good

There are at least four types of indecision. Which type describes you?
6 min read
Don't Let Unfinished Business Ruin Your Work
Ready for Anything

Don't Let Unfinished Business Ruin Your Work

It will sap your energy, resources and focus.
3 min read
The One Key Thing These Workplace Gurus Recommend Doing Each Day for Business Success
Leadership Strategy

The One Key Thing These Workplace Gurus Recommend Doing Each Day for Business Success

See what these entrepreneurs and visionaries do daily to accomplish big things.
7 min read
Create Momentum When You're Stuck in the Middle
Managing Change

Create Momentum When You're Stuck in the Middle

Here are some approaches to get back on track when you're well out of the gate, but the finish line is nowhere in sight.
5 min read
Future-Proof Your Career in 2015
Careers

Future-Proof Your Career in 2015

If this year has left you feeling uncertain about your future, then it's time go on the offensive. Find out how.
5 min read
3 Essential Questions to Consider Before Taking the Leap
Leadership Qualities

3 Essential Questions to Consider Before Taking the Leap

If you are at a crossroads -- wondering whether to exit a company post -- don't make this big decision unless it's on your terms and for the right reasons.
5 min read
Stop Delaying: 3 Surefire Ways to Do Employee Reviews Properly
Performance Reviews

Stop Delaying: 3 Surefire Ways to Do Employee Reviews Properly

Performance evaluations are critical. They can engage employees deeply to deliver their best effort to a company.
5 min read
Avoid Costly Churn. Provide Candidates a Realistic Job Preview.
Hiring Employees

Avoid Costly Churn. Provide Candidates a Realistic Job Preview.

Find a mutual match between your company and prospective employees by using these tools to grant a fuller picture of the organization -- and the job seekers.
5 min read
How to Hack Your Work Schedule to Create 28% More Productivity
Productivity

How to Hack Your Work Schedule to Create 28% More Productivity

'Steal' time back by focusing on what meetings are doing for you and dedicating time to think on your challenges.
4 min read
