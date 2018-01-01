Jesse Sostrin is the author of The Manager’s Dilemma and Beyond the Job Description. He writes and speaks at the intersection of individual and organizational success.
Fun
The Competitive Advantage of Fun. Yes, That's Right: 'Advantage'
According to research, 'I consider this a great place to work' actually correlates with the phrase 'This is a fun place to work.'
Intuition
Something Bothering You? Don't Just Let It Go.
Use these three strategies to follow up on business contradictions that make you uncomfortable.
Work Ethic
The Hidden Side of Work: 3 Myths That Block Your Navigation
Keep doing your job if you want to tread water, but find your job-within-the-job if you want to really succeed.
Success Strategies
How to Find That Essential 'Pocket of Influence'
What's the optimal moment to make your move? This quick-start guide helps you nail it.
Decision Making
How Not to Be Too Busy for Your Own Good
There are at least four types of indecision. Which type describes you?
Ready for Anything
Don't Let Unfinished Business Ruin Your Work
It will sap your energy, resources and focus.
Leadership Strategy
The One Key Thing These Workplace Gurus Recommend Doing Each Day for Business Success
See what these entrepreneurs and visionaries do daily to accomplish big things.
Managing Change
Create Momentum When You're Stuck in the Middle
Here are some approaches to get back on track when you're well out of the gate, but the finish line is nowhere in sight.
Careers
Future-Proof Your Career in 2015
If this year has left you feeling uncertain about your future, then it's time go on the offensive. Find out how.
Leadership Qualities
3 Essential Questions to Consider Before Taking the Leap
If you are at a crossroads -- wondering whether to exit a company post -- don't make this big decision unless it's on your terms and for the right reasons.
Performance Reviews
Stop Delaying: 3 Surefire Ways to Do Employee Reviews Properly
Performance evaluations are critical. They can engage employees deeply to deliver their best effort to a company.
Hiring Employees
Avoid Costly Churn. Provide Candidates a Realistic Job Preview.
Find a mutual match between your company and prospective employees by using these tools to grant a fuller picture of the organization -- and the job seekers.
Productivity
How to Hack Your Work Schedule to Create 28% More Productivity
'Steal' time back by focusing on what meetings are doing for you and dedicating time to think on your challenges.