Jessica Wei

“I willingly allow that money does not guarantee happiness; but it must be allowed that it makes happiness a great deal easier to achieve.” – Pierre Choderlos de Laclos What would you do if you never had to worry about mortgage payments, or could get whatever new toys or devices your kid wanted without hesitating, […] The post I Willingly Allow That Money Does Not Guarantee Happiness – Pierre Choderlos de Laclos appeared first on Due.