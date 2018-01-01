Jimi Smoot

Delegation
The Next Best Thing to Cloning Yourself Is Available Now
An assistant frees you for what matters most at work and in life.
Productivity
Is Your Your Company Stalling Out or Are You Just Not Measuring Your Progress Accurately?
Just because you have more work than you can manage doesn't mean you aren't getting anything done.
Communications Strategies
A 5-Minute Challenge That Can Change Your Life
Dying to talk to a particular big-name CEO? Pick up the phone, or shoot an email. You may be surprised.
Ready for Anything
How We Drove 10K Unique Visitors to a New Product in a Month
With these five tactics, traffic started flowing to a service that had just launched.
Brainstorming
5 Tricks To Brainstorm Like It's Your Job
A whiteboard session can lead to great results but you must take the process seriously.
Project Grow
Thinking of Quitting? Remember, the Sun Will Rise.
How we manage ourselves during downtimes are critical to our success.