Jimi Smoot

Guest Writer
Managing Partner, Octavius Labs
Jimi Smoot is the founder and managing partner of octavius labs, an LA-based incubator that builds and launches marketing and productivity software-as-a-service products.

The Next Best Thing to Cloning Yourself Is Available Now
Delegation

An assistant frees you for what matters most at work and in life.
5 min read
Is Your Your Company Stalling Out or Are You Just Not Measuring Your Progress Accurately?
Productivity

Just because you have more work than you can manage doesn't mean you aren't getting anything done.
4 min read
A 5-Minute Challenge That Can Change Your Life
Communications Strategies

Dying to talk to a particular big-name CEO? Pick up the phone, or shoot an email. You may be surprised.
5 min read
How We Drove 10K Unique Visitors to a New Product in a Month
Ready for Anything

With these five tactics, traffic started flowing to a service that had just launched.
6 min read
5 Tricks To Brainstorm Like It's Your Job
Brainstorming

A whiteboard session can lead to great results but you must take the process seriously.
5 min read
Thinking of Quitting? Remember, the Sun Will Rise.
Project Grow

How we manage ourselves during downtimes are critical to our success.
3 min read
