Jimmy Lee
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO at DNBC Financial Group
Jimmy Lee is a Vietnamese-born entrepreneur and founder of DNBC Financial Group. Lee built DNBC to overhaul the international remittance process found in traditional banking systems and remove the costly money-transfer procedures that limit business growth and expansion around the world.
3 Cash-Management Strategies for Improving Cash Flow Issues and Optimizing Efficiency
Maintaining positive cash flow is key to stability, growth and building confidence in your business.
