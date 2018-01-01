Joan Stewart

Joan Stewart

Guest Writer
PR and Publicity Expert, Author, Blogger aka The Publicity Hound

Publicity expert Joan Stewart works with entrepreneurs who need free publicity in traditional and social media to establish their credibility, enhance their reputation, position themselves as experts, sell more products and promote a favorite cause or issue.  Joan is a former newspaper editor and the author of 10 ebooks on publicity. 

More From Joan Stewart

How a Vanity License Plate Can Boost Your Business, Not Just Your Ego
Marketing

How a Vanity License Plate Can Boost Your Business, Not Just Your Ego

Have you considered embedding a marketing message for your company on your prized auto?
5 min read
11 Clever Ways to Promote Your Podcast to the World
Podcasts

11 Clever Ways to Promote Your Podcast to the World

Have you exhausted all the different channels for marketing your show?
6 min read
Steer Clear of These Tricks Journalists Use to Loosen Your Lips
Interviews

Steer Clear of These Tricks Journalists Use to Loosen Your Lips

Be savvy in your interactions with reporters. Your reputation is at state.
5 min read
10 Easy Solutions to Business Writing Problems
Writing

10 Easy Solutions to Business Writing Problems

These techniques can help you sharpen your text to better reach your intended audience.
4 min read
Look Smashing in Your Professional Business Photo
Image

Look Smashing in Your Professional Business Photo

As your company grows and your role expands, make sure your portfolio and press kit include just the right shot of you.
4 min read
How to Avoid 7 of the Most Humiliating Proofreading Mishaps
Writing

How to Avoid 7 of the Most Humiliating Proofreading Mishaps

While minor grammar mishaps won't get you into too much trouble, other proofreading errors can be both humiliating and costly.
4 min read
9 Juicy 'Extras' to Offer Journalists That Can Instantly Sweeten Any PR Pitch
Press Coverage

9 Juicy 'Extras' to Offer Journalists That Can Instantly Sweeten Any PR Pitch

If you want publicity, you have to make it as easy -- and enticing -- as possible for journalists to jump on your story.
4 min read
Want to Generate Buzz? Create Your Own Holiday.
Marketing

Want to Generate Buzz? Create Your Own Holiday.

Coming up with your own holiday can be a magnet for publicity, social attention and more sales. Here's how to do it.
5 min read
6 Not-So-Obvious Places to Find Your Target Market
Marketing

6 Not-So-Obvious Places to Find Your Target Market

Your ideal customers are out there waiting for you. Here's how to find them.
3 min read
An Easy Way to Get Publicity: Talk About the Weather
Marketing

An Easy Way to Get Publicity: Talk About the Weather

There are many ways to get on journalists' radar. One of the easiest is to piggyback on severe weather.
4 min read
Afraid to Put Your Contact Info on Your Site? You Could Be Losing Sales.
Customer Service

Afraid to Put Your Contact Info on Your Site? You Could Be Losing Sales.

If you run any type of online business, your customers – and the media – need to be able to contact you quickly and easily.
4 min read
13 Fun Facts That Will Make Your 'About Me' A Lot Less Boring
Personal Branding

13 Fun Facts That Will Make Your 'About Me' A Lot Less Boring

Don't let your professional bio fall flat. Here's some advice on how to inject a bit of personality.
3 min read
How to Get Publicity When You Have No News to Share
Publicity

How to Get Publicity When You Have No News to Share

Tips for getting media attention for your business, even if you don't have a new product, service or website to brag about.
4 min read
