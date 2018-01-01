Publicity expert Joan Stewart works with entrepreneurs who need free publicity in traditional and social media to establish their credibility, enhance their reputation, position themselves as experts, sell more products and promote a favorite cause or issue. Joan is a former newspaper editor and the author of 10 ebooks on publicity.
Marketing
How a Vanity License Plate Can Boost Your Business, Not Just Your Ego
Have you considered embedding a marketing message for your company on your prized auto?
Podcasts
11 Clever Ways to Promote Your Podcast to the World
Have you exhausted all the different channels for marketing your show?
Interviews
Steer Clear of These Tricks Journalists Use to Loosen Your Lips
Be savvy in your interactions with reporters. Your reputation is at state.
Writing
10 Easy Solutions to Business Writing Problems
These techniques can help you sharpen your text to better reach your intended audience.
Image
Look Smashing in Your Professional Business Photo
As your company grows and your role expands, make sure your portfolio and press kit include just the right shot of you.
Writing
How to Avoid 7 of the Most Humiliating Proofreading Mishaps
While minor grammar mishaps won't get you into too much trouble, other proofreading errors can be both humiliating and costly.
Press Coverage
9 Juicy 'Extras' to Offer Journalists That Can Instantly Sweeten Any PR Pitch
If you want publicity, you have to make it as easy -- and enticing -- as possible for journalists to jump on your story.
Marketing
Want to Generate Buzz? Create Your Own Holiday.
Coming up with your own holiday can be a magnet for publicity, social attention and more sales. Here's how to do it.
Marketing
6 Not-So-Obvious Places to Find Your Target Market
Your ideal customers are out there waiting for you. Here's how to find them.
Marketing
An Easy Way to Get Publicity: Talk About the Weather
There are many ways to get on journalists' radar. One of the easiest is to piggyback on severe weather.
Customer Service
Afraid to Put Your Contact Info on Your Site? You Could Be Losing Sales.
If you run any type of online business, your customers – and the media – need to be able to contact you quickly and easily.
Personal Branding
13 Fun Facts That Will Make Your 'About Me' A Lot Less Boring
Don't let your professional bio fall flat. Here's some advice on how to inject a bit of personality.
Publicity
How to Get Publicity When You Have No News to Share
Tips for getting media attention for your business, even if you don't have a new product, service or website to brag about.