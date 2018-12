Guest Writer

Founder & CEO, Spartan Race, Inc.

Joe De Sena is the founder and CEO of Spartan Race , Inc. De Sena has been an entrepreneur since his pre-teens. From selling fireworks at age 8, to starting a t-shirt business in high school, to building a multimillion-dollar pool business in college, to creating a Wall Street trading firm, De Sena is a living definition of "entrepreneur." De Sena is thebestselling author ofand. He is also the host of the Spartan Up! Podcast , available on iTunes and YouTube For information about a Spartan Race in your area, visit www.spartan.com