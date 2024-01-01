Joe Seddon
Bio
Joe Seddon is the 26-year-old founder and CEO of Zero Gravity, a mission-driven tech startup that powers talented students from low-opportunity backgrounds into top universities and careers. Joe is one of Europe’s leading social entrepreneurs, having been recognised in The Sunday Times Young Power list, the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and honoured in the King’s 2023 Birthday Honours List. zerogravity.co.uk
Latest
Entrepreneurs
Powering the Next Generation
How to unlock the potential of Britain's young entrepreneurs