Joey Pomerenke

Joey Pomerenke

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Publicist, Travel Junkie, Founding Partner at UP Global

Joey Pomerenke is an entrepreneur and one of the founding partners of UP Global, an international non-profit organization that connects entrepreneurs with their communities and the resources they need most through programs such as Startup Weekend, Startup Digest and Startup America. Pomerenke is a connector of people and a world traveler whose work has landed him in over 30 countries.

More From Joey Pomerenke

5 Ways to Keep Your Eyes on Your Goals
Goal Setting

5 Ways to Keep Your Eyes on Your Goals

Whatever your goal may be, it's imperative that you learn how to keep your focus engaged.
4 min read
Empathy in Business Is Vital to an Entrepreneur's Success
Growth Strategies

Empathy in Business Is Vital to an Entrepreneur's Success

It is important that customers, employees, investors and stakeholders know that their interests are a priority.
4 min read
4 Easy Steps to Never Sitting Through Another Pointless Meeting
Project Grow

4 Easy Steps to Never Sitting Through Another Pointless Meeting

Most people dread meetings, but they are a necessary tool to get things accomplished. Here's how to make them less painful.
5 min read
7 Ways to Stop Wasting Everyone's Time and Get the Press Coverage You Want
Marketing

7 Ways to Stop Wasting Everyone's Time and Get the Press Coverage You Want

A lot of entrepreneurs are still approaching their PR strategy with outdated, inefficient methods. Here's how to get noticed without annoying anyone.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.