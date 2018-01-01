Guest Writer

Entrepreneur, Publicist, Travel Junkie, Founding Partner at UP Global

Joey Pomerenke is an entrepreneur and one of the founding partners of UP Global, an international non-profit organization that connects entrepreneurs with their communities and the resources they need most through programs such as Startup Weekend, Startup Digest and Startup America. Pomerenke is a connector of people and a world traveler whose work has landed him in over 30 countries.