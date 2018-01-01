John C. Dvorak

Columnist at PCMag.com
John Dvorak is a columnist for PCMag.com and the host of the weekly TV video podcast CrankyGeeks. His work is licensed around the world.

More From John C. Dvorak

Is Bitcoin the Biggest Bubble in Human History?
Bitcoin

Is Bitcoin the Biggest Bubble in Human History?

Cryptocurrency's value is based entirely on one thing: its scarcity. But how can something that doesn't exist be scarce or plentiful?
4 min read
Did We Learn Nothing From the Dot-Com Bust?
Lessons

Did We Learn Nothing From the Dot-Com Bust?

A lot of 'tech' these days would fit perfectly into the pre-bust dot-com era-and that should have us all very, very nervous.
4 min read
How to Solve Twitter's Biggest Problems
Twitter

How to Solve Twitter's Biggest Problems

Twitter's problems stem from being a modern tech company that isn't growing fast enough. I have two solutions.
3 min read
Be Careful, Next Week It Could Be Your Email on WikiLeaks
Email

Be Careful, Next Week It Could Be Your Email on WikiLeaks

Hillary Clinton and her staff have been in the news thanks to email hacks, but it could happen to you, too.
3 min read
IBM Is One of the World's Biggest Patent Trolls
Patents

IBM Is One of the World's Biggest Patent Trolls

Every tech company around is probably paying money to IBM based entirely on its massive patent portfolio.
4 min read
The Slow, Sad Death of Yahoo
Yahoo!

The Slow, Sad Death of Yahoo

Look back at over two decades of turmoil at a company that once sat atop the World Wed Web, and weep.
3 min read
Why the Term 'Unicorn' Needs to Die
Culture

Why the Term 'Unicorn' Needs to Die

That Silicon Valley jargon is simultaneously the dumbest and most perfect appellation for overvalued startups.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.