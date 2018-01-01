John C. Dvorak

Bitcoin
Is Bitcoin the Biggest Bubble in Human History?
Cryptocurrency's value is based entirely on one thing: its scarcity. But how can something that doesn't exist be scarce or plentiful?
Lessons
Did We Learn Nothing From the Dot-Com Bust?
A lot of 'tech' these days would fit perfectly into the pre-bust dot-com era-and that should have us all very, very nervous.
How to Solve Twitter's Biggest Problems
Twitter's problems stem from being a modern tech company that isn't growing fast enough. I have two solutions.
Be Careful, Next Week It Could Be Your Email on WikiLeaks
Hillary Clinton and her staff have been in the news thanks to email hacks, but it could happen to you, too.
Patents
IBM Is One of the World's Biggest Patent Trolls
Every tech company around is probably paying money to IBM based entirely on its massive patent portfolio.
Yahoo!
The Slow, Sad Death of Yahoo
Look back at over two decades of turmoil at a company that once sat atop the World Wed Web, and weep.
Culture
Why the Term 'Unicorn' Needs to Die
That Silicon Valley jargon is simultaneously the dumbest and most perfect appellation for overvalued startups.