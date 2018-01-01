Contributor

CEO at Next Generation Equity (NGE)

John Hanafin is the CEO of Next Generation Equity (NGE). With 25 years of experience in the company formation industry, Hanafin is well known in the UAE and beyond as a specialist in corporate services and shares a passion for helping others establish and grow their own businesses across the UAE and wider region. John joined Virtugroup in 2017 after spending 12 years with The Sovereign Group as their Global Sales Director, and two years as CEO of Arton Capital.