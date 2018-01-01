John Hanafin

John Hanafin

Contributor
CEO at Next Generation Equity (NGE)

John Hanafin is the CEO of Next Generation Equity (NGE). With 25 years of experience in the company formation industry, Hanafin is well known in the UAE and beyond as a specialist in corporate services and shares a passion for helping others establish and grow their own businesses across the UAE and wider region. John joined Virtugroup in 2017 after spending 12 years with The Sovereign Group as their Global Sales Director, and two years as CEO of Arton Capital.

More From John Hanafin

Seven Reasons Why Now Is The Time To Relocate To The UAE
Relocation

Seven Reasons Why Now Is The Time To Relocate To The UAE

UAE's latest business-related initiatives prove its credentials for more affordable, more profitable relocation.
8 min read
The How-To: Sourcing Finance For Early-Stage Growth Of Your UAE Business
Funding outlook

The How-To: Sourcing Finance For Early-Stage Growth Of Your UAE Business

To help you assess the different forms of business finance in the UAE, we list a few options for entrepreneurs looking to take their startup or SME to the next level.
8 min read
Missing Something? Why Great Entrepreneurs Lack Certain Traits (And How It Affects Success)
Entrepreneurial Mindset

Missing Something? Why Great Entrepreneurs Lack Certain Traits (And How It Affects Success)

Determination to succeed can overcome negative aspects of any venture, even to the point where poor decisions succeed due to sheer will.
9 min read
The Impact Of VAT On Your UAE Business
Taxes

The Impact Of VAT On Your UAE Business

While the administrative and financial challenges posed by VAT seem stressful, there are ways for its implementation to help your business become more efficient in the long run.
9 min read
Own A UAE Company And Run It From Your Home Country
Launching a Business

Own A UAE Company And Run It From Your Home Country

The UAE is purpose-built for entrepreneurs to set up shop and take advantage of the business opportunities it offers.
9 min read
How A Directorship Service Can Smooth The Launch Of Your UAE Company
Starting a Business

How A Directorship Service Can Smooth The Launch Of Your UAE Company

Company formation specialists provide a professional directorship service for incoming businesses.
8 min read
Busting Some Myths: Local Sponsors' Impact On UAE Businesses
Starting a Business

Busting Some Myths: Local Sponsors' Impact On UAE Businesses

With a few exceptions, all businesses starting in the Emirates must be at least 51% owned by UAE nationals.
9 min read
