John Kell

John Kell is a Reporter @FortuneMagazine.

More From John Kell

Krispy Kreme Agrees to $1.35 Billion Takeover
Mergers and Acquisitions

Buyer is German conglomerate JAB Holding Company.
2 min read
Forget Lemonade, Beyoncé Is Investing in Watermelon
Investments

She has a stake in WTRMLN WTR.
4 min read
Yum? Kellogg Will Soon Release Soda-Flavored Pop-Tarts.
Food

In a time when food companies are going natural, the cereal company seems to be betting on decadence.
2 min read
Gap Apologizes for 'Racist' Ad
Advertising

In the image, an African-American girl is posing next to a taller Caucasian girl that is propping her arm on the younger girl's head.
3 min read
Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.
Pizza Hut

The chain is celebrating National Pi Day with a contest to solve three challenging math problems.
2 min read
Nike Cuts Ties With Boxer Manny Pacquiao Over Homophobic Comments
Nike

The tone of the comments and the subsequent apology from the boxer was too little, too late for Nike.
2 min read
This Wearable Gadget Alerts You If You're Getting Too Much Sun
Personal Health

L'Oreal has developed a stretchable skin sensor designed to monitor ultraviolet light exposure via a wearable it is calling My UV Patch.
4 min read
Shake Shack Shares Too Rich for Wall Street's Taste Buds
Shake Shack

Analysts have put a 'sell' rating on the burger chain.
2 min read
Here's How One Ousted Founder Will Get His Revenge
Apps

You're going to like the way you app.
2 min read
Shake Shack Investors Feeling Indigestion
Shake Shack

Sales soar in the burger chain's first quarter as a publicly traded company but shares take a hit.
3 min read
Wet Seal Just Made Two-Thirds of Its Stores Disappear
Retail

The teen retailer's struggle with declining sales is another reminder to mall-loving millennials that their childhood is over.
3 min read
Coach Scoops Up Shoemaker Stuart Weitzman for $574 Million
Acquisitions

The move is designed to further diversify the handbag maker's sales.
3 min read
7 Things You Should Know About Shake Shack
Shake Shack

As the 'fine casual' burger chain prepares to go public, here's a look at some of the most fascinating factoids about the company's growth and strategy.
5 min read
Athletic Apparel Is Lapping the Broader Retail Industry
Retail Businesses

Demand for activewear is booming, benefiting companies such as Nike, Under Armour and Lululemon.
4 min read
The Office Holiday Party Is Back, and That's a Good Sign for the Economy
Office Party

Nine out of 10 companies plan to throw holiday parties in 2014, a survey shows, up from previous years.
2 min read
