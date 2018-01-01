John Kell is a Reporter @FortuneMagazine.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Krispy Kreme Agrees to $1.35 Billion Takeover
Buyer is German conglomerate JAB Holding Company.
Investments
Forget Lemonade, Beyoncé Is Investing in Watermelon
She has a stake in WTRMLN WTR.
Food
Yum? Kellogg Will Soon Release Soda-Flavored Pop-Tarts.
In a time when food companies are going natural, the cereal company seems to be betting on decadence.
Advertising
Gap Apologizes for 'Racist' Ad
In the image, an African-American girl is posing next to a taller Caucasian girl that is propping her arm on the younger girl's head.
Pizza Hut
Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.
The chain is celebrating National Pi Day with a contest to solve three challenging math problems.
Nike
Nike Cuts Ties With Boxer Manny Pacquiao Over Homophobic Comments
The tone of the comments and the subsequent apology from the boxer was too little, too late for Nike.
Personal Health
This Wearable Gadget Alerts You If You're Getting Too Much Sun
L'Oreal has developed a stretchable skin sensor designed to monitor ultraviolet light exposure via a wearable it is calling My UV Patch.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack Shares Too Rich for Wall Street's Taste Buds
Analysts have put a 'sell' rating on the burger chain.
Apps
Here's How One Ousted Founder Will Get His Revenge
You're going to like the way you app.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack Investors Feeling Indigestion
Sales soar in the burger chain's first quarter as a publicly traded company but shares take a hit.
Retail
Wet Seal Just Made Two-Thirds of Its Stores Disappear
The teen retailer's struggle with declining sales is another reminder to mall-loving millennials that their childhood is over.
Acquisitions
Coach Scoops Up Shoemaker Stuart Weitzman for $574 Million
The move is designed to further diversify the handbag maker's sales.
Shake Shack
7 Things You Should Know About Shake Shack
As the 'fine casual' burger chain prepares to go public, here's a look at some of the most fascinating factoids about the company's growth and strategy.
Retail Businesses
Athletic Apparel Is Lapping the Broader Retail Industry
Demand for activewear is booming, benefiting companies such as Nike, Under Armour and Lululemon.
Office Party
The Office Holiday Party Is Back, and That's a Good Sign for the Economy
Nine out of 10 companies plan to throw holiday parties in 2014, a survey shows, up from previous years.