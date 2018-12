Guest Writer

CEO of LogicBay Corporation | Director of VetToCEO

John Panaccione founded LogicBay Corporation in 2003 and leads the company as CEO. He also co-founded and is currently a director of VetToCEO , a non-profit organization based in Georgia. Panaccione also served for six years on active duty as a U.S. Army officer, mostly as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, prior to launching his business career.