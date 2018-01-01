John Roa is the CEO and founder of ÄKTA, a Chicago-based digital design, user experience and development consultancy. In September 2015, ÄKTA agreed to be acquired by Salesforce. Roa also founded and runs Digital Hope, a not-for-profit charitable organization that uses crowdfunding to support underfunded international NGOs.
Business Ethics
6 Ways Playing Poker Can Help You in Business (and 2 Ways It Can't)
Many skills needed in the game of poker translate well into being an entrepreneur. A couple don't.
Leadership
Separate, Delegate, Focus: Why the CEO Doesn't Need to Be the Guru
It's important to buck the narrative of the "CEO expert."
Travel
3 Ways Exploring the World Challenges Thinking and Betters Business
Distancing and even detaching yourself from your everyday life provides that all so vital perspective.