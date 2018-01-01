John Wechsler

John Wechsler has founded, co-founded or served in C-level roles in several high-growth and venture-backed startups including Formstack, Formspring and DeveloperTown. He is founder of Launch Fishers, a launchpad for high-potential enterprises, and Launch Indiana, an entrepreneurial mentorship initiative.

Why Smart Cities Are a Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurs
Smart City

As we design the cities of tomorrow, entrepreneurs should take the lead.
6 min read
Why Your Next Hire Should Be a Coding School Graduate
Hiring

From startups to large corporations, hiring a coding school graduate offers many benefits.
4 min read
How to Start an Internet of Things Company
Internet of Things

IoT is a hot industry, but do you have what it takes to build a successful business?
4 min read
What Will Coworking Spaces Look Like in 2020?
Coworking

Watch out for more industry-specific spaces and more participation from large corporations.
4 min read
3 Myths About Starting a Company in the Midwest
Starting a Business

Several CEOs weighed in on the misconceptions they have faced in starting and running a business in Middle America.
5 min read
