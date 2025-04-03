Bio

Johnny Conran is the founder and Partner – Head of Middle East and North Africa at Jospeh Mews, a property investment company with over 10 years of expertise in residential developments in the UK. Conran is a seasoned real estate entrepreneur and strategic leader with over a decade of experience in international property investment and development.

At Joseph Mews, he is spearheading the company’s expansion into the Middle East nd North Africa, with Dubai as a key growth market, connecting regional investors with forward-thinking international property opportunities. Conran has played a pivotal role in bringing UK real estate opportunities to MENA investors.

His charismatic leadership has been instrumental in the successful launch of several standout projects, including Birmingham’s most sustainable residential development SETL and, most recently, The Halcyon - a landmark offering in luxury living in Leeds.