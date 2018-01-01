Jon Elvekrog is the co-founder and CEO of 140 Proof, a social-ad platform company. With his co-founder, Jon developed 140 Proof's patented content-matching technology to harness the massive, growing data set of the "Broad Interest Graph" and match consumers with relevant brand recommendations.
Leadership Qualities
The 5 Times Leaders Need to Be Saying Yes
Leaders, more than most, tend to noodle a long time about the implications of a 'yes' before letting it pass their lips.
Leadership
The 5 Times Leaders Should Say No
You can't always make everyone happy.
Interns
6 Ways to Make Your Intern Program a Success
With intern season just around the corner, ensure your program is an educational experience that can make also make an impact on your company.
Remote Workers
5 Ways to Ensure Remote Employees Feel Part of the Team
Just because remote employees aren't physically present, doesn't means they should be left out of important conversations and culture-building activities.
Value Proposition
How to Develop and Evaluate Your Startup's Value Proposition
It's not enough to be able to do, make or provide something: It must be worth something to potential customers
Growth Strategies
Why Every Company Needs a 'Hack, Deploy, Scale' Business Model
By following this strategy, you'll become a more agile and efficient company.
Team-Building
Why Your Company Needs a Hobby
Hobbies don't necessarily need to be done outside of work. There are number of reasons why your company could benefit from having employees involved in an extracurricular task together.
Ask the Expert
How Media Startups Can Get Investors on Board
Our expert Jon Elvekrog provides insight on how media startups should discuss milestones and scalability to investors.
Ask the Expert
Facebook Isn't the End All, Be All for Social Marketing
While companies should have a presence on Facebook, the platform isn't the only means to gaining visibility in the social-media world.
Ask the Expert
Finding the Right Team to Lead Your Startup to Success
Every successful company has an equally successful team behind it. The first step is to build and foster a team that can drive your business to the next level.