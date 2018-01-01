Jon Elvekrog

Jon Elvekrog is the co-founder and CEO of 140 Proof, a social-ad platform company. With his co-founder, Jon developed 140 Proof's patented content-matching technology to harness the massive, growing data set of the "Broad Interest Graph" and match consumers with relevant brand recommendations. 

The 5 Times Leaders Need to Be Saying Yes
Leadership Qualities

The 5 Times Leaders Need to Be Saying Yes

Leaders, more than most, tend to noodle a long time about the implications of a 'yes' before letting it pass their lips.
5 min read
The 5 Times Leaders Should Say No
Leadership

The 5 Times Leaders Should Say No

You can't always make everyone happy.
6 min read
6 Ways to Make Your Intern Program a Success
Interns

6 Ways to Make Your Intern Program a Success

With intern season just around the corner, ensure your program is an educational experience that can make also make an impact on your company.
4 min read
5 Ways to Ensure Remote Employees Feel Part of the Team
Remote Workers

5 Ways to Ensure Remote Employees Feel Part of the Team

Just because remote employees aren't physically present, doesn't means they should be left out of important conversations and culture-building activities.
5 min read
How to Develop and Evaluate Your Startup's Value Proposition
Value Proposition

How to Develop and Evaluate Your Startup's Value Proposition

It's not enough to be able to do, make or provide something: It must be worth something to potential customers
5 min read
Why Every Company Needs a 'Hack, Deploy, Scale' Business Model
Growth Strategies

Why Every Company Needs a 'Hack, Deploy, Scale' Business Model

By following this strategy, you'll become a more agile and efficient company.
4 min read
Why Your Company Needs a Hobby
Team-Building

Why Your Company Needs a Hobby

Hobbies don't necessarily need to be done outside of work. There are number of reasons why your company could benefit from having employees involved in an extracurricular task together.
4 min read
How Media Startups Can Get Investors on Board
Ask the Expert

How Media Startups Can Get Investors on Board

Our expert Jon Elvekrog provides insight on how media startups should discuss milestones and scalability to investors.
4 min read
Facebook Isn't the End All, Be All for Social Marketing
Ask the Expert

Facebook Isn't the End All, Be All for Social Marketing

While companies should have a presence on Facebook, the platform isn't the only means to gaining visibility in the social-media world.
3 min read
Finding the Right Team to Lead Your Startup to Success
Ask the Expert

Finding the Right Team to Lead Your Startup to Success

Every successful company has an equally successful team behind it. The first step is to build and foster a team that can drive your business to the next level.
5 min read
