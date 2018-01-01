Jonas Gyalokay

hierarchy
The Danish Flat Hierarchy: Help or Hassle?
Office perfection or idealism gone mad? Unpacking the Danish mentality and flat hierarchy.
Product Launch
Why We Waited Four Years to Launch Our Second Product
Are you ready for a second-generation product? Here's what to remember.
Global Expansion
Breaking Into the U.S. Market as a Danish Startup
All startups must ask themselves at some point: 'Where to next?' Here's some advice for launching in the U.S.
Crowdfunding
My Company Raised Over $1 Million on Indiegogo -- And It Almost Killed Us
We were almost a victim of our own success.