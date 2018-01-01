Jonas Gyalokay

Jonas Gyalokay

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder at Airtame
Jonas Gyalokay is the CEO and co-founder at Airtame, a user-friendly wireless streaming solution for schools and businesses.

More From Jonas Gyalokay

The Danish Flat Hierarchy: Help or Hassle?
hierarchy

The Danish Flat Hierarchy: Help or Hassle?

Office perfection or idealism gone mad? Unpacking the Danish mentality and flat hierarchy.
6 min read
Why We Waited Four Years to Launch Our Second Product
Product Launch

Why We Waited Four Years to Launch Our Second Product

Are you ready for a second-generation product? Here's what to remember.
6 min read
Breaking Into the U.S. Market as a Danish Startup
Global Expansion

Breaking Into the U.S. Market as a Danish Startup

All startups must ask themselves at some point: 'Where to next?' Here's some advice for launching in the U.S.
6 min read
My Company Raised Over $1 Million on Indiegogo -- And It Almost Killed Us
Crowdfunding

My Company Raised Over $1 Million on Indiegogo -- And It Almost Killed Us

We were almost a victim of our own success.
6 min read
