Guest Writer

Chief Commercial Officer, IPsoft

Jonathan Crane has been a technology industry leader for more than 35 years with significant cloud experience. Mr. Crane is currently the Chief Commercial Officer at IPSoft, where he is responsible for overall growth strategies.

Before joining IPsoft he served as President and Chairman of the board at Savvis, overseeing significant expansion of the company's cloud business including a comprehensive redirection of its sales organization and its marketing focus. Prior to Savvis he rejoined a troubled Worldcom as Chief Strategy Officer and led the company out of bankruptcy. Earlier in his career Crane held numerous executive positions in corporations such as Lightstream, Marcam Solutions, MCI, and ROLM. Mr. Crane received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College, and he is a current director of the Eleazar Wheelock Society, a non-profit dedicated to furthering the interests, welfare, and educational purposes of the college.