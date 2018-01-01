Jonathan Marciano

Legal
Why Big-Name Investors Like Mark Cuban Are Disrupting the Legal Profession
It's an exciting time for legaltech, although investment lags behind that in other tech startups.
Legal
Meet the Real Justice League: 10 Entrepreneurs Helping Average People Navigate the Legal System
These startups make it less complicated -- and often cheaper -- to sort out your legal troubles.
Technology
10 Lawyers-Turned-Entrepreneurs Creating a Revolution in Law
Lawyers are leaving the safe and well-paying world of law to build their own fast-growing, tech-first companies.