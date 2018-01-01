Jordan Gray

Jordan Gray

Guest Writer
Author and Relationship Coach
Author and relationship coach Jordan Gray, based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, helps people remove their emotional blocks and maintain thriving intimate relationships. Gray has worked with over a 1,000 clients privately in the past decade and has helped everyone (from single CEOs to loving husbands) have more deeply fulfilling love lives. You can see more of his writing at JordanGrayConsulting.com.

More From Jordan Gray

There's Nothing Sexier Than a Passionate, Hard-Working Entrepreneur
Love

There's Nothing Sexier Than a Passionate, Hard-Working Entrepreneur

Here are five reasons why business owners are the best choice when seeking a romantic partner.
5 min read
Stock Market Status Won't Buy an Entrepreneur Love
Love

Stock Market Status Won't Buy an Entrepreneur Love

You won't find the perfect mate simply because your company went public. Look for someone whose lifestyle matches up well with your own.
5 min read
4 Easy Ways to Promote Work-Love Balance
Work-Life Balance

4 Easy Ways to Promote Work-Love Balance

From date night to "no phones in bed": Make sure you feed your relationship on a regular basis.
5 min read
3 Things You Can Do to Get the Best ROI From Your Relationship
Relationships

3 Things You Can Do to Get the Best ROI From Your Relationship

Like a business, a relationship needs constant maintenance to be successful.
5 min read
Why Your Love Life Should Take Priority Over Your Startup
Love

Why Your Love Life Should Take Priority Over Your Startup

A romantic partner who actively supports your career is the most under-utilized tool of the modern entrepreneur.
4 min read
5 Ways Busy Entrepreneurs Can Keep the Passion Alive in Their Relationships
Relationships

5 Ways Busy Entrepreneurs Can Keep the Passion Alive in Their Relationships

What's a business owner to do when they can feel their emotional revenue dwindling in their relationship?
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.