Jordan Gray

Love
There's Nothing Sexier Than a Passionate, Hard-Working Entrepreneur
Here are five reasons why business owners are the best choice when seeking a romantic partner.
Love
Stock Market Status Won't Buy an Entrepreneur Love
You won't find the perfect mate simply because your company went public. Look for someone whose lifestyle matches up well with your own.
Work-Life Balance
4 Easy Ways to Promote Work-Love Balance
From date night to "no phones in bed": Make sure you feed your relationship on a regular basis.
Relationships
3 Things You Can Do to Get the Best ROI From Your Relationship
Like a business, a relationship needs constant maintenance to be successful.
Love
Why Your Love Life Should Take Priority Over Your Startup
A romantic partner who actively supports your career is the most under-utilized tool of the modern entrepreneur.
Relationships
5 Ways Busy Entrepreneurs Can Keep the Passion Alive in Their Relationships
What's a business owner to do when they can feel their emotional revenue dwindling in their relationship?