Jordan Berman
Attorney, Host of "Jordan Is My Lawyer"
Shortly after becoming a licensed attorney, Jordan Berman realized she wanted to follow her passion of educating others. Using her law school education, she now educates her podcast listeners twice a week about current affairs and the law in an unbiased, impartial, fact-based manner. In a world full of political divide, fueled by the mainstream media, her mission is to provide her listeners with facts and knowledge, while giving them the opportunity to think for themselves and form their own opinions.
