Jordan Parkes

Jordan Parkes

Founder of One Click Marketing / True Medical

Jordan Parkes is a serial internet entrepreneur who has optimized hundreds of websites for clients from the US, Western and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, since founding One Click Marketing, a Fountain Valley-headquartered digital marketing agency, in 2012. Based in London, Parkes is currently mainly focused on scaling up True Medical - whenever not banging his head against every algorithm update for his worldwide client base.

Latest

SEO Tips

The How-To: Leveraging SEO Optimization In 2022

How Google can help you to expand your audience and to enable them to make informed decisions about your products and services in 2022.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like