Director of Information Security and Compliance, Kaufman Rossin.

Jorge Rey is the director of information security and compliance at Kaufman Rossin. Recognized by the South Florida Business Journal as a top professional under the age of 40, he is responsible for managing and performing a variety of IT advisory engagements for companies in the financial services, healthcare, retail and technology industries. Rey, who helps organizations address information security, compliance and IT needs, is a certified information systems auditor (CISA) and certified information security manager (CISM), and is certified in the governance of rnterprise IT (CGEIT).