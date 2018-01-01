Jose Thattil

Jose Thattil

CEO and Co-founder, Phi Commerce
Mr. Jose Thattil is the CEO and Co-founder at Phi Commerce. He is an alumnus of 
Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

 

More From Jose Thattil

How Education Sector Is Leveraging Digital Payments
Digital Payments

How Education Sector Is Leveraging Digital Payments

Frictionless digital payments can be beneficial for both schools and parents as they enable easy, timely payments and make record keeping easier
4 min read
How Adopting Digital Payments On Delivery Can Reduce 'Returns' For Indian Retailers
Digital Payments

How Adopting Digital Payments On Delivery Can Reduce 'Returns' For Indian Retailers

Retailers have tried providing "card on delivery" option by giving mPOS devices to the delivery folks but it has not met with desired success
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.