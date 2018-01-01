Judd Hollas

Judd Hollas

Guest Writer
Founder, CEO and Chief Inventor for EquityNet

Judd Hollas is the founder, CEO and chief inventor at Fayetteville, Ark.-based EquityNet, which provides a platform that raises capital for emerging and small businesses. Prior to this, he  served as division manager for Beta-Rubicon, a consulting firm specializing in technology assessment and business due-diligence services. 

More From Judd Hollas

Why Venture Capitalists Are Turning to Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding

Why Venture Capitalists Are Turning to Crowdfunding

These platforms let potential investors screen startups and do their due-diligence check in a convenient, standardized fashion.
4 min read
