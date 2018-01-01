Jumana Twal

Jumana Twal is the Founder and CEO of Bidaya Corporate Communications (BCC), a regional PR, social media and event management agency headquartered in Jordan. BCC is the exclusive Levant PR partner of Edelman. Since its establishment in 2004, BCC has been helping public and private sector organizations from more than 15 different sectors to address critical communication challenges, manage brand visibility and perception, strengthen internal and external stakeholder relations, and cultivate a healthy corporate reputation. Twal is a mentor at Endeavor Jordan; a Fellow of Aspen Institute's Middle East Leadership Initiative (MELI) and the Vital Voices GROW Fellowship Program (VV GROW); as well as a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network among others.