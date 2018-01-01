Guest Writer

Kaitlyn Trabucco is the co-founder of Educents, an online marketplace for affordable educational products, providing deals on traditionally high-priced materials for teachers, students, parents and educators. Trabucco started her career in Operations at Tiffany & Co. and then pivoted to small business consulting assisting companies to reach scale. Trabucco holds an MBA from the Lorry I. Lokey Graduate School of Business.