Kaloeb Salter

Websites
Business Website Is The Core Of Your Marketing Strategy
So many small business owners disregard their website in their marketing strategies and instead turn to social media to promote their business.
Starting a Business
10 Things I Have Learned From Starting A Business As A Teen
Whether they be young or old, I want to encourage them to grow their business and achieve their dreams.
Social Media
3 Keys To Social Media Success
Three keys to success that I have learned about social media.
Success Tips
3 Success Keys For Startup Entrepreneurs
One trait exhibited by many successful entrepreneurs is that of knowing where they are going.