Kaloeb Salter

Owner at B Cubed Media & Parkway Spark Entrepreneur - Parkway Spark
A young, passionate Entrepreneur dedicated to creating the best web design company in the country .

Business Website Is The Core Of Your Marketing Strategy
Websites

Business Website Is The Core Of Your Marketing Strategy

So many small business owners disregard their website in their marketing strategies and instead turn to social media to promote their business.
4 min read
10 Things I Have Learned From Starting A Business As A Teen
Starting a Business

10 Things I Have Learned From Starting A Business As A Teen

Whether they be young or old, I want to encourage them to grow their business and achieve their dreams.
6 min read
3 Keys To Social Media Success
Social Media

3 Keys To Social Media Success

Three keys to success that I have learned about social media.
4 min read
3 Success Keys For Startup Entrepreneurs
Success Tips

3 Success Keys For Startup Entrepreneurs

One trait exhibited by many successful entrepreneurs is that of knowing where they are going.
4 min read
