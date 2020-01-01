Kapil Arora

Kapil is a first-generation serial entrepreneur, focused on building real businesses that create value for customers and shareholders. Currently building Travographer, with a vision of making the world happier by capturing and preserving people's happiest memories. Travographer operates in many countries with clients such as Makemytrip, Yatra, OYO Rooms, etc. He was previously a Chartered Accountant with work experience at some of the leading firms like Ernst and Young.

