Kara Goldin

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of hint
Kara Goldin is the founder and CEO of hint, a healthy lifestyle brand that produces delicious, unsweetened flavored water, as well as a fruit-infused sunscreen spray that is oxybenzone and paraben-free. She recently launched the podcast Unstoppable, where she interviews inspiring entrepreneurs.

Your Next Great Innovation for Your Business Might Come From Another Industry
Fresh Ideas

It is always worth paying attention to what is happening in other sectors, as it led to my success.
5 min read
Fish Where The Fish Are: 4 Tips For Reaching Your Customers
Finding Customers

Finding an audience is about knowing where to look.
5 min read
How to Take Your Product From Something Customers Buy to Something They Can't Live Without
Customer Engagement

Here are four ways to help your business go the extra mile and become an integral element of someone's day.
4 min read
As a Founder, You Must Also Be the Face of Your Company
Branding

A company's founder or CEO is a critical marketing tool.
5 min read
Are You Listening to Your End Customer? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Be.
Customer Feedback

As an entrepreneur, you have to lead, but sometimes you have to listen as well.
5 min read
How I Grew My Startup From My Kitchen to a Multimillion-Dollar Business
Scaling

Follow these five strategies to scale your company.
4 min read
How I Overcame Losing One of My Biggest Customers

When Starbucks pulled my product, I had to scramble to find a replacement.
5 min read
Know When to Trust Your Gut and When to Seek Outside Advice
Instincts

You should also know when to balance the two.
5 min read
My Beverage Company Launched a Sunscreen. Here's How We Knew It Was the Right Time to Diversify Our Business.
Diversification

If you're thinking of introducing a new product or entering a new market, ask yourself these four questions.
5 min read
When Raising Capital, the Most Important Thing Is Who Is Giving You the Money
Raising Money

The right investors can make or break your business, regardless of the dollar amount.
2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Succeeds in Managing a Global Media Empire With Her Husband
Working with a Spouse

Lisa Sugar didn't intend to start a business with her husband.
2 min read
Randi Zuckerberg Discovered When She Was a Kid the Importance of Asking for What You Want
Women Entrepreneurs

When you want something, sometimes you just have to ask.
1 min read
Why Authenticity Is a Key Ingredient to Entrepreneurial Success, and How to Make Sure You Have It
Authenticity

Follow these six tips to ensure you're keeping it real as an authentic entrepreneur.
5 min read
