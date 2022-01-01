Signing out of account, Standby...
Karen Herson
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
President & Founder of Concepts, Inc.
Karen Herson is president and founder of Concepts, a firm that specializes in advancing disability, employment and veterans issues. She draws on more than 30 years of experience in public relations and advocacy.
Follow Karen Herson on Social
Latest
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives Are Incomplete Without This Essential Dimension
A growing body of research indicates that groups representing a range of different perspectives outperform those with similar, even if demonstrably superior, skills.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Christopher Tompkins
CEO of The Go! Agency
-
-
-
-
Michael Fenech
Start-up advisor and e-Commerce expert
-
Adam Bornstein
Founder of Pen Name Consulting
-
Marc Randolph
Co-founder and first CEO of Netflix
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief