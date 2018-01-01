Kari Luckett

Content Strategist and Financial Expert, CompareCards.com

Kari Luckett is content strategist for CompareCards, one of the most trusted credit card comparison companies. She is responsible for compliance oversight and managing the company’s blog, CompareWallet. Her expertise involves financial education, credit reports/scores, money management, credit card security and debt management.

4 Things You Should Know About Business Credit Cards
Small Business Credit

4 Things You Should Know About Business Credit Cards

Choosing a credit card can be tough, but it can be even more difficult for business owners who are unfamiliar with the business-credit landscape.
3 min read
The Secret Credit Score Every Business Owner Should Know About, and How to Build Yours
Small Business Finance

The Secret Credit Score Every Business Owner Should Know About, and How to Build Yours

It's really, really, important. So, learn what it means to your company's future.
5 min read
Say Hello to EMV, the Technology That Makes Credit Cards Safer (Infographic)
Credit Cards

Say Hello to EMV, the Technology That Makes Credit Cards Safer (Infographic)

Come Oct. 1, EMV chips will make it incredibly difficult for fraudsters to acquire sensitive credit card data.
1 min read
How to Find the Right Lending Alternative for Your Small Business
Small Business Lending

How to Find the Right Lending Alternative for Your Small Business

Four reasons you may need to borrow, and alternative lending options for each one.
6 min read
Raising Entrepreneurs for a Brighter Financial Future
Parenting

Raising Entrepreneurs for a Brighter Financial Future

Small business ideas for kids.
4 min read
Don't Let Student Debt Hogtie Your Business
Starting a Business

Don't Let Student Debt Hogtie Your Business

Four tips for achieving a financial balance as you launch your startup
6 min read
3 Startups Offer New 'Microloan' Options for Entrepreneurs With Big Ambitions
Startup Financing

3 Startups Offer New 'Microloan' Options for Entrepreneurs With Big Ambitions

Big banks aren't so good with small loans. There are new options available for getting financing with minimal hassle on friendly terms.
4 min read
