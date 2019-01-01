Kartik Hajela

Incubated in 2015 at IIT-Roorkee, Log 9 Materials started off as a small initiative, but quickly graduated into a start-up with significant transformative potential.A nanotechnology firm specializing in graphene, Log 9's first product was a cigarette filter.Four years since its founding, the start-up is now attempting to solve massive problems like oil spills and air pollution, and is also paving the way for clean transport.
Here's What You Should Know About the Commercial Applications of Graphene Nanotechnology
It's a boon: Metal-air batteries provide a sustainable and efficient solution to large scale adoption of electric vehicles