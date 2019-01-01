Kartik Hajela

Incubated in 2015 at IIT-Roorkee, Log 9 Materials started off as a small initiative, but quickly graduated into a start-up with significant transformative potential.A nanotechnology firm specializing in graphene, Log 9's first product was a cigarette filter.Four years since its founding, the start-up is now attempting to solve massive problems like oil spills and air pollution, and is also paving the way for clean transport.

