Kate Foster is a writer and editor in Brooklyn, New York. She was formerly an editor at ELLE, Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, and Seventeen. You can read more of her work here

Inside the Company That's Turning Traditional Financial Advisors Into Independent Business Owners
Inside the Company That's Turning Traditional Financial Advisors Into Independent Business Owners

Good Life Financial Advisors reshaped the finance industry by using the 2008 recession to their advantage.
This Company Turned Pharmaceutical Research Into a Profitable Marketplace. Here's How.
This Company Turned Pharmaceutical Research Into a Profitable Marketplace. Here's How.

The CEO and president of Scientist.com says workplace culture is the primary driver behind 54 straight months of company growth.
