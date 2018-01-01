Kate Merton

Head of NYC + Boston & JPOD @ Philadelphia for JLABS

Kate Merton is the Head of NYC + Boston & JPOD @ Philadelphia for JLABS, where she drives innovation sourcing, portfolio management, operational excellence, educational programming and P&L. Merton holds an undergraduate degree in Pharmacology & Toxicology from King’s College London, and a PhD in Pharmacology & Toxicology from University of California, Irvine Medical School. She received her MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. 

Investors are Pouring Cash Into AI Startups Focused on Health Care
Artificial Intelligence

There are cures waiting to be discovered in the ever growing mountains of medical data.
