Head of NYC + Boston & JPOD @ Philadelphia for JLABS

Kate Merton is the Head of NYC + Boston & JPOD @ Philadelphia for JLABS, where she drives innovation sourcing, portfolio management, operational excellence, educational programming and P&L. Merton holds an undergraduate degree in Pharmacology & Toxicology from King’s College London, and a PhD in Pharmacology & Toxicology from University of California, Irvine Medical School. She received her MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.