Signing out of account, Standby...
Katherine Long
Latest
Amazon's $1 Billion LOTR 'Rings of Power' is Losing the Ratings and Viewer Battle to HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
The company has reportedly spent nearly $1 billion developing the streaming video series.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Hila Levy-Loya
VP of Customer Success & Experience at monday.com
-
Oleksandr Andrieiev
CEO at Jelvix | Global Technology Partner
-
Abdullah Snobar
Executive Director of The DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures
-
Chris Kille
Chief Executive Officer at Elevate Outsourcing
-
Eric 'ERock' Christopher
CEO of BizFamousTM Media Group - Executive Producer - Entrepreneur
-
-
Amanda Breen
Features Writer
-
Steve Arizpe
President & COO for Insperity