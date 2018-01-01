Kathy Palokoff, Paul Eder and Raoul Davis

Kathy Palokoff is an author, educator and chief igniter of multiple companies including CUSTOMERicity, Joe Squared and goFirestarter. Paul Eder, PhD, regularly advises organizations on optimal performance and functioning as a management and strategy consultant with The Center for Organizational Excellence, Inc. Raoul Davis is partner at Ascendant Group, a global CEO and corporate branding firm helping CEOs increase the visibility for their companies.
Positive Thinking
The Most Successful People Learn How to Focus on the Positive
When you believe positive things will happen, you find a way to make this vision a reality.