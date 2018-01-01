Kathy Palokoff, Paul Eder and Raoul Davis

Guest Writer

Authors of "Firestarters: How Innovators, Instigators, and Initiators Can Inspire You to Ignite Your Own Life"

Kathy Palokoff is an author, educator and chief igniter of multiple companies including CUSTOMERicity, Joe Squared and goFirestarter. Paul Eder, PhD, regularly advises organizations on optimal performance and functioning as a management and strategy consultant with The Center for Organizational Excellence, Inc. Raoul Davis is partner at Ascendant Group, a global CEO and corporate branding firm helping CEOs increase the visibility for their companies.