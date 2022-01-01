Keira Torkko

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Chief Officer of People

Keira Torkko is the Chief People Officer at Assent, a leader in supply chain sustainability management solutions. Assent helps companies capture, track and report on such ESG topics as human trafficking, modern slavery, toxic substances, and anti-corruption, as well as reduce supply chain risks.

https://www.assent.com/

Follow Keira Torkko on Social

Latest

Scaling

How to Successfully Scale Your Business

Want to grow your company with top people? Be proactive, use data and it never hurts to send a slice of cake.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like