Kelli Kedis Ogborn
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Vice President of Space Commerce and Entrepreneurship
Kelli Kedis Ogborn is the vice president of space commerce and entrepreneurship at Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization offering a gateway to education, information and collaboration for space exploration and space-inspired industries.
Every Company Has the Potential to Enter the Space Economy. Here's How.
The space economy is worth nearly $500 billion — why wouldn't you want to get involved if you can? Use these four tips to find out how you can get started.