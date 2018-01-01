Guest Writer

President and Founder, CooperComm, Inc.

Ken Cooper is president and founder of CooperComm, Inc., a consulting firm providing sexual harassment-prevention training to a wide range of private- and public-sector organizations. Cooper, a body language expert, has conducted hundreds of seminars on this topic, sharing his research-based tools for preventing sexual harassment, changing behavior and maximizing workplace productivity. For more information, visit www.StopSHNow.com.