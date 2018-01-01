Ken Thoreson “operationalizes” sales management systems and processes that pull revenue out of the doldrums into the fresh zone. During the past 16 years, his consulting, advisory, and platform services have rejuvenated the sales efforts for partners throughout the world. His book Leading High Performance Sales Teams is a best seller.
A Sales Manager's Recipe for Success in 2015
If 2014 left a bad taste in your mouth, use the following ingredients to make 2015 the best year ever.
Setting Up the Perfect Compensation Plan for Your Sales Team
Structure your compensation to align with your company's goals and ensure your sales management team understands the goals they must attain.
Here is How to Dramatically Improve Revenue and Profitability
All you need to do is focus on your ABCs.
8 Ways Salespeople Can Keep Generating Leads
To continually have a pipeline of potential leads, salespeople have to always be prospecting.