My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kenny Kelley

Kenny Kelley

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Silent Beacon

About Kenny Kelley

Kenny Kelley is the founder and CEO of Silent Beacon LLC. He started his entrepreneurial career as a Hollywood motorcycle stuntman and as the founder of Adrenaline Crew LLC, through which he produced videos and led teams of daredevil riders in risky on-road stunts that captured an enthusiastic worldwide audience, online and at high-profile events. When Kelley made a mistake on his motorcycle, the resulting crash gave him the idea for a wearable emergency-button device, a Bluetooth wearable device that can contact any number, including 911, with a single button push. 

More From Kenny Kelley

How I Took the Wild Road From Stunts to Safety and Built a Business on What I Learned
Safety

How I Took the Wild Road From Stunts to Safety and Built a Business on What I Learned

Lying in the road, bloodied and hurt after a motorcycle accident, this CEO applied his experience to something people needed.
9 min read