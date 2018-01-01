Kent Croft and Mark Travis

Kent Croft and Mark Travis

Kent Croft is president and co-portfolio manager of Baltimore-based Croft Investment Management, which he founded with his father. Previously he was a manager in the equity department at Salomon Brothers. Mark Travis is president, CEO and chief investment officer at Intrepid Capital Management, based in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. 

More From Kent Croft and Mark Travis

When Financial Professionals Go Indie
Asset Management

When Financial Professionals Go Indie

Weighing becoming independent asset manager or financial advisor? Balance the freedom to serve customers against the strain of running a firm.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.