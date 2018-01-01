Kevin Hart

Guest Writer
Senior Vice President and Managing Director at EMA Boston
Kevin Hart is co-founder, president and creative director of Newton, Mass.-based HB Agency, a marketing and communications firm. As a creative director, graphic designer, and writer, he has guided award-winning advertising and branding engagements for clients such as Aviat Aircraft, EMC, Harvard University, HP, Milton CAT, Northeastern University and Soapstone Networks.

More From Kevin Hart

If You're Going to Fight, Fight Early.
Conflict Management

Facing conflict head on, asserting yourself and getting on the same page is critical to success.
4 min read
Using Email to Resolve Conflicts Is a Reliable Way of Making Everything Worse
Conflict Management

If you're solution to the problem is anything more complicated than "I am really sorry, it's all my fault'' you need to talk to the person.
4 min read
The Client Is Never the Problem
Client Relationship Management

Turn frustration with a client into understanding, compassion and, not least, success.
4 min read
Fight Early and Fail Fast: 15 Business Lessons in 15 Years
Business Lessons

There's a lot to learn from so many years in business. Here are a few of the most important things I've picked up along the way.
5 min read
