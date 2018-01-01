Kevin Hart

Conflict Management
If You're Going to Fight, Fight Early.
Facing conflict head on, asserting yourself and getting on the same page is critical to success.
Using Email to Resolve Conflicts Is a Reliable Way of Making Everything Worse
If you're solution to the problem is anything more complicated than "I am really sorry, it's all my fault'' you need to talk to the person.
Client Relationship Management
The Client Is Never the Problem
Turn frustration with a client into understanding, compassion and, not least, success.
Business Lessons
Fight Early and Fail Fast: 15 Business Lessons in 15 Years
There's a lot to learn from so many years in business. Here are a few of the most important things I've picked up along the way.